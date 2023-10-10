The Satisfying Crunch of Canoeing Through Candle Ice

While canoeing in on Moraine Lake in Banff National Park in Alberta, adventurer Madison Elrick stuck her oar into the water and crunched through a bed of candle ice. Candle ice is made up of columnar vertical shards that are unstable and semi-melted as part of the chemical breakdown of ice. The sound of crunching through the ice is very satisfying as is the gathering of the frozen columns.

This candle ice was one of the coolest things I have ever seen. We found it last week while canoeing on Moraine Lake. Turn up the volume and listen to this audio because it is so satisfying

