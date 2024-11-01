Man Who Surrendered His Dog After a Rare Cancer Diagnosis Re-Adopts Her After He Goes Into Remission

When the loving human to a dog named Minnie got the news in 2022 that he had a rare form of cancer with treatments that rendered him bedridden, he reluctantly and heartbreakingly surrendered her to the Humane Society of Greater Niagara in St. Catharines, Ontario, where she would stay through the PetSmart Charities humanitarian boarding program. The man wanted to be assured that Minnie would have a good life no matter what happened to him.

When he couldn’t leave his bed for over 36 hours during treatment, Minnie didn’t leave him for even a second. She was his constant; his source of comfort in the hardest days. But as the treatments progressed, his health worsened, and he had to make a heart-wrenching decision—to find someone who could care for her when he no longer could.

In August 2024, the man got the incredible news that he was in remission. His first thought was to find Minnie and bring her home after 750 days in the shelter.

He went to our website, clinging to the hope she was still here. When he saw her face staring back at him on the screen, tears filled his eyes. He immediately started preparing, moving into a new home with a big backyard, planning every detail so Minnie would never have to spend another day in the shelter.

Minnie was beyond happy seeing her beloved human once again.

After 750 days, Minnie is back where she belongs. She has her dad, a forever home, and a special place in all our hearts. We’ll miss her at HSGN, but knowing she’s finally home fills us with joy. Here’s to Minnie and her dad, a love that never gave up.

via WeRateDogs