A Stylish Canary With a Groovy Beatlesque Bowl Cut

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A really stylish canary named Barry Birb sports a unique feathery coif that is incredibly reminiscent of the styles worn by members of the The Beatles during the early 1960s. Barry is a sweet bird who likes to sit inside rainbows, snuggle with his human, and help share relevant messages to his more than 10,000 followers on Instagram.

I’m the birb with the fringe! Home to the original rainbow birb picture

Barry is of the crested Gloster variety of canaries, a breed known to be short and stubby with the male of the species sporting a beautiful crest.