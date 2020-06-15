A Stylish Canary With a Groovy Beatlesque Bowl Cut

A really stylish canary named Barry Birb sports a unique feathery coif that is incredibly reminiscent of the styles worn by members of the The Beatles during the early 1960s. Barry is a sweet bird who likes to sit inside rainbows, snuggle with his human, and help share relevant messages to his more than 10,000 followers on Instagram.
I’m the birb with the fringe! Home to the original rainbow birb picture
Barry is of the crested Gloster variety of canaries, a breed known to be short and stubby with the male of the species sporting a beautiful crest.
Although a Type Canary (bred for their shape and conformation –and not bred for singing) –the Gloster is known to have a beautiful song. Their ability to sing and cute-looking crest has caused them to become very popular in aviculture…