A Catchy Update of the ‘Can I Pet That Dawg’ Song

As part of his musical memes series, the very talented pianist Brandon Ethridge who previously played a lively tune to accompany a little girl who wanted to pet the bear at her door, expanded the song to include a young boy holding a plush dog, and musicians Harry André Hansen (drums), Le Ramos (bass), Greg Andree (trumpet), and Alex Avkom (guitar).

The original! A little boy with his stuffed toy dog. The version with the girl and bear is cleverly faked, using the little boy’s voice.

Here’s the original video of that adorable little boy.

@kayholleyy Okay! After much thought & prayer, I’ve decided to add a few of his videos back & see how it goes..if necessary-I’ll turn off comments?? ? Originalpetthatdog – KaylaaWade

Ethridge’s Original ‘Can I Pet That Dawg’ Song