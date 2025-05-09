Kayaker Paddles Down the East River to Camp Overnight on the Smallest Island in New York City

Matt of Two Feet Outdoors launched his kayak from Newtown Creek in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, into the East River with the destination of Belmont (U Thant) Island to camp for the night.

Camping on this tiny, rocky island had its challenges, but it was amazing to finally experience it.

This island, which sits across from the east side of Manhattan and just south of Roosevelt Island, is the smallest in New York City and was inadvertently created during construction of the Steinway Tunnels. The island is completely uninhabited, but for native birds, and public access is absolutely prohibited. Despite these challenges, Matt landed and spent the night under the watchful eye of NYPD.

I’ve been wanting to camp on this island for a long time and I finally had the opportunity to do it. The island (known as Belmont Island) sits in the middle of the East River between Queens and Manhattan, just south of Roosevelt Island, and has unbelievable views of the city

The History of U Thant Island (Belmont Island)