The Fascinating History of a Little Known Artificial Island That Sits in the Middle of NYC’s East River

Vox video producer Dean Peterson explained the fascinating history of the tiny, inadvertently artificial U Thant Island, which sits in the middle of the East River between Manhattan and Queens. Despite its prominent location, the island is off limits to visitors due to its sanctuary for migrating birds, but canoeing down the river is not and by sheer accident, Peterson found himself upon its shores.

Most people have probably never heard of it but there is a tiny 100 by 200 foot island on the East River in New York City called U Thant Island. It’s right below Roosevelt Island and next to the United Nations headquarters and has more history per square foot than most places in Manhattan.