Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Fascinating History of a Little Known Artificial Island That Sits in the Middle of NYC’s East River

by at on

Vox video producer Dean Peterson explained the fascinating history of the tiny, inadvertently artificial U Thant Island, which sits in the middle of the East River between Manhattan and Queens. Despite its prominent location, the island is off limits to visitors due to its sanctuary for migrating birds, but canoeing down the river is not and by sheer accident, Peterson found himself upon its shores.

Most people have probably never heard of it but there is a tiny 100 by 200 foot island on the East River in New York City called U Thant Island. It’s right below Roosevelt Island and next to the United Nations headquarters and has more history per square foot than most places in Manhattan.

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!





Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy