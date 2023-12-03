Taking a Look Into Camp David, The Official Vacation Home of the President of the United States

In a video written by Ben Doyle, the fast-talking Sam Denby of Half as Interesting looks into the official Presidential country retreat Camp David, how the President of the United States and guests travel to the location, and the amenities available within the retreat.

…one destination in particular has remained consistent across every president for the last eight decades, the official Presidential Country Retreat Camp David. It’s arguably one of the most secluded and highly secure locations in the world, but it’s also like a pretty nice spot to relax. So how do they keep the president safe on vacation without ruining the vacation itself?

Denby also addresses how the President and guests are kept safe while at Camp David.

Before they even step foot on the premises every single Marine must first obtain Yankee white security clearance from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency which is kind of like a normal background check except way less normal. You, your family your friends and even some of your acquaintances will be investigated and some will be thoroughly interviewed. …hey’ll also need to prove that you have a quote unquestionable loyalty to the United States before they can clear you.