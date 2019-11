Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While snorkeling near Zanzibar the German traveler behind Dive&Discover captured amazing footage of a camouflaging octopus who changed color, texture and shape in order to match the varying underwater flora encountered while traveling around to different spots on the ocean floor.

Octopus changes colors, texture and shape. See a stunning Slow-motion of color changing. Seen at Zanzibar in 2016. What an amazing animal.

via Octolab