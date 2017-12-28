A Comprehensive Calculation of Points Won During the First Eight Seasons of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’

Drew Carey Season 2: 3000 Season 5: 4000 Season 6: 1000 Season 7: 1000 Season 8: 3000 …I forgot to bump up the Audience’s Final Score, It’s supposed to be 3,501,047,806.5 That’s my error!

12Medbe Network , a faithful fan of the sublime and hilarious live improvisational comedy show Whose Line Is it Anyway? , has put together a comprehensive compilation and calculation of point assignments made by host Drew Carey during the first eight seasons of the show. Being that Carey was constantly and indiscriminately handing out points without rhyme nor reason, this probably was not an easy task. Yet the result is absolutely brilliant.

