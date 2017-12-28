A Comprehensive Calculation of Points Won During the First Eight Seasons of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’

12Medbe Network, a faithful fan of the sublime and hilarious live improvisational comedy show Whose Line Is it Anyway?, has put together a comprehensive compilation and calculation of point assignments made by host Drew Carey during the first eight seasons of the show. Being that Carey was constantly and indiscriminately handing out points without rhyme nor reason, this probably was not an easy task. Yet the result is absolutely brilliant.
The Seasonal BREAKDOWN of the top points contenders, right here.
Wayne
Season 1: 3,015,575.5
Season 2: 1,005,048,565.5
Season 3: 2,000,091,725
Season 4: 32,900
Season 5: 32,000
Season 6: 60,015
Season 7: 29,900
Season 8: 1,016,063??
Chip
Season 2: 6000
Season 3: 15,000
Season 4: 5000
Season 5: 3000
Season 6: 4000
Season 7: 8000
Season 8: That Long Ass Number
Colin
Season 1: 22,650.5
Season 2: 1,001,010,049,019
Season 3: 2,001,119,418
Season 4: 42,000
Season 5: 41,300
Season 6: 82,017
Season 7: 33,000??
Season 8: 1,051,514
Ryan
Season 1: 525,150.5
Season 2: 1,001,010,063,513
Season 3: 2,001,102,418
Season 4: 61,780
Season 5: 1,039,800
Season 6: 76,517
Season 7: 29,000
Season 8: 1,048,116
Brad
Season 1: 4325.5
Season 2: 1,023,510?
Season 3: 2000
Season 4: 9000
Season 5: 10,000
Season 7: 4000
Season 8: 1,008,673?
Greg
Season 1: 4700
Season 2: 1,001,006,499
Season 3: 69,808
Season 4: 7000
Season 5: 9525
Season 6: 7010
Season 7: 4000
Season 8: 4600
Kathy
Season 2: 1,000,000,001,000
Season 3: 26,110
Season 4: 14,000
Season 5: 9700
Season 7: 9000
Season 8: 1000
Denny
Season 1: 4000
Season 2: 50
Season 6: 50,000
Season 8: 1,004,000
Drew Carey
Season 2: 3000
Season 5: 4000
Season 6: 1000
Season 7: 1000
Season 8: 3000
…I forgot to bump up the Audience’s Final Score, It’s supposed to be 3,501,047,806.5 That’s my error!
via reddit