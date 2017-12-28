Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Comprehensive Calculation of Points Won During the First Eight Seasons of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

12Medbe Network, a faithful fan of the sublime and hilarious live improvisational comedy show Whose Line Is it Anyway?, has put together a comprehensive compilation and calculation of point assignments made by host Drew Carey during the first eight seasons of the show. Being that Carey was constantly and indiscriminately handing out points without rhyme nor reason, this probably was not an easy task. Yet the result is absolutely brilliant.

The Seasonal BREAKDOWN of the top points contenders, right here.

Wayne
Season 1: 3,015,575.5
Season 2: 1,005,048,565.5
Season 3: 2,000,091,725
Season 4: 32,900
Season 5: 32,000
Season 6: 60,015
Season 7: 29,900
Season 8: 1,016,063??

Chip
Season 2: 6000
Season 3: 15,000
Season 4: 5000
Season 5: 3000
Season 6: 4000
Season 7: 8000
Season 8: That Long Ass Number

Colin
Season 1: 22,650.5
Season 2: 1,001,010,049,019
Season 3: 2,001,119,418
Season 4: 42,000
Season 5: 41,300
Season 6: 82,017
Season 7: 33,000??
Season 8: 1,051,514

Ryan
Season 1: 525,150.5
Season 2: 1,001,010,063,513
Season 3: 2,001,102,418
Season 4: 61,780
Season 5: 1,039,800
Season 6: 76,517
Season 7: 29,000
Season 8: 1,048,116

Brad
Season 1: 4325.5
Season 2: 1,023,510?
Season 3: 2000
Season 4: 9000
Season 5: 10,000
Season 7: 4000
Season 8: 1,008,673?

Greg
Season 1: 4700
Season 2: 1,001,006,499
Season 3: 69,808
Season 4: 7000
Season 5: 9525
Season 6: 7010
Season 7: 4000
Season 8: 4600

Kathy
Season 2: 1,000,000,001,000
Season 3: 26,110
Season 4: 14,000
Season 5: 9700
Season 7: 9000
Season 8: 1000

Denny
Season 1: 4000
Season 2: 50
Season 6: 50,000
Season 8: 1,004,000

Drew Carey
Season 2: 3000
Season 5: 4000
Season 6: 1000
Season 7: 1000
Season 8: 3000
…I forgot to bump up the Audience’s Final Score, It’s supposed to be 3,501,047,806.5 That’s my error!

via reddit

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy