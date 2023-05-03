A Scrumptious Supercut of Cake Scenes in Movies

Madzia Zalewa of Little White Lies compiled a scrumptious three-minute supercut of iconic scenes featuring cake and other sweets from such films as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1971), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), Drag Me to Hell (2009), Bridesmaids (2011), Matilda (1996), Marie Antoinette (2006), Steel Magnolias (1989), Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and others.
