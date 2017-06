Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a sweaty episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make the chocolate cake from Danny DeVito‘s 1996 film Matilda.

Matilda, Danny DeVito’s thunderous directorial follow-up to Hoffa (1992), features an inexplicably tempting chocolate cake, despite its open admission of containing bodily fluids. Sit down and consume this entire confection today alongside Dan Pashman of The Sporkful. Patreon exclusive coming soon: Goose-Liver-Stuffed-Donuts from The Fantastic Mr. Fox!