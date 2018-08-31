Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Exquisite Beauty of a Common Butterfly as Viewed Through a Scanning Electron Microscope

by at on

In the first episode of their video series Microworld Unseen, educational channel The Beauty of Science takes an incredible look at the Pseudozizeeria maha (Pale Grass Blue), a rather plain butterfly found mostly in Asia. Yet under a scanning electron microscope, this common butterfly is an creature of exquisite beauty.

As a result, you probably have seen them flying around near wild flowers before, but very likely, you have paid little attention to them. Their ordinary look is the reason why we decided to take another good look at them with a SEM. One hidden feature revealed: the body of this little creature was covered with different kinds of scales everywhere you look.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP