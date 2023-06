Jackson Browne Busks With Santa Barbara Guitarist

While busking in Santa Barbara, California, guitarist Bruce Goldish was approached by a fellow musician who was very curious about his playing. It turned out that the musician was the great Jackson Browne. The pair swapped stories and songs. Goldish gave Browne his guitar to busk a bit, but no one stopped. Instead, Goldish got a private concert. Lucky guy.

So I’m busking and along comes Jackson Browne to swap some songs and stories. No, people didn’t stop.