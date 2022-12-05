Using High-Voltage Electricity to Burn Fractals Into Wood

Gary Katz showed how he uses high-voltage electricity to generate lightning that burns beautiful fractal patterns into wood using a custom-built Lichtenburg machine.

Accomplished using a custom-built device that generates 7500 volts of electricity.

Katz did the same with a pair of drumsticks.

It’s important to note that the voltage from this machine is extremely dangerous, and this type of project should not be attempted without extensive research and training. Popular Mechanics explains other, safer options for similar results.

So, what can you do if you like the look of these fractal wood burning projects, but don’t want to die for them or support the cottage industry around them?

Vlogger Ann Reardon also warns of the dangers of this hack.

