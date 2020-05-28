Yummy Looking Burger and Fries Kid’s Percussion Set

The MoMA Design Store is featuring a wonderful percussion set for children in the shape of a very yummy looking burger and fries made by Kiko and GG. The burger makes a clicking noise, while the fries click against each other for a good, safe, and sustainable rhythm section.

