Yummy Looking Burger and Fries Kid’s Percussion Set

The MoMA Design Store is featuring a wonderful percussion set for children in the shape of a very yummy looking burger and fries made by Kiko and GG. The burger makes a clicking noise, while the fries click against each other for a good, safe, and sustainable rhythm section.

Give your kids a healthy appetite for making music with this sustainably sourced beech wood percussion set, cleverly crafted to look like a hamburger and fries. Shake the fries and click the burger to produce the sounds of a maraca and castanet.

Burger and Fries Musical Instruments

Burger Musical Instrument

Fries Musical Instrument

