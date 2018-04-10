Laughing Squid

Stubborn Bunny Cleverly Dismantles Each Hurdle That Crosses Her Path During an Agility Contest

Rabbit Dismantles Jump Obstacle on Agility Course

During an agility contest at the Calgary Zoo on March 31, 2018, a long-haired bunny named BrandyWine quite ingeniously dismantled each jump hurdle that crossed the her path and only jumped through when she felt like doing so. As BrandyWine’s human stated, “You can’t tell that rabbit what to do!”

This isn’t the first time that BrandyWine has pulled this stunt, albeit with some differences. during a 2016 race, the clever rabbit actually cleared a number of intact hurdles before she began dismantling them.

