Bulldog Tries to Save Leonardo DiCaprio From a Bear Attack While Watching ‘The Revenant’

Khaleesi the English Bulldog LOVES Leonardo DiCaprio as most of us do. While watching one of her favorite films “The Revenant” she becomes fiercely protective of the actor when she sees him in distress. Great job Khaleesi! You saved the day!

