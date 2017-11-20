Laughing Squid

Bulldog Tries to Save Leonardo DiCaprio From a Bear Attack While Watching ‘The Revenant’

While sitting on the floor in front of television, the sweetly concerned English bulldog named Khaleesi, who tried to warn a girl she was not safe in the 2015 gothic romance film Crimson Peak, did her very best to save Leonardo DiCaprio from a bear attack in the film The Revenant. According to her human, Khaleesi really adores Leo.

Khaleesi the English Bulldog LOVES Leonardo DiCaprio as most of us do. While watching one of her favorite films “The Revenant” she becomes fiercely protective of the actor when she sees him in distress. Great job Khaleesi! You saved the day!

