Bulldog Tries to Save Leonardo DiCaprio From a Bear Attack While Watching ‘The Revenant’

While sitting on the floor in front of television, the sweetly concerned English bulldog named Khaleesi, who tried to warn a girl she was not safe in the 2015 gothic romance film Crimson Peak, did her very best to save Leonardo DiCaprio from a bear attack in the film The Revenant. According to her human, Khaleesi really adores Leo.
