An Adorable Bulldog Puppy Climbs Inside the Washing Machine or Dryer Whenever It’s Available to Him

An absolutely adorable Alapaha blue blood bulldog named Hulk who lives in Leeds, England, seems to be obsessed with laundry. Whenever the washer or dryer is empty, Hulk claims it as his own and even gets a bit testy when either is occupied. If that’s the case, he’s happy to sit under in the laundry basket if he has to.

When you take the washing out to come back to your puppy in the washing machine. …Hulk discovered the washing machine and thought he’d try play with it.

Hulk also enjoys climbing into the small space underneath a child’s stroller seat and even fit himself into a doll’s crib.