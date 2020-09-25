Little Bulldog Growls at a Big Dog Howling on Television

A little bulldog named Franki sat at the edge of the sofa in his Brooklyn apartment and growled at a much bigger dog on the television show he and his human had been watching. Franki’s growl was adorably guttural, though no match for the bigger dog.
Franki loves to hang around the house and cavort through Domino Park in Williamsburg with his human. He is also a model for hire.
Hi my name is Franki, Frank for short. I was born in Louisiana on Valentine’s Day 2020. I moved to Brooklyn, NY early March and have made so many friends since then. I’m currently looking to advance my career in modeling.