A Boy Builds a Colorful LEGO Duck Pull Toy Using Materials Made Entirely Out of LEGO Bricks

In the third episode of “Lego in Real Life” by BrickBrosProductions, the same boy who prepared a yummy breakfast out of LEGO bricks, tried his hand at building a colorful wooden duck pull toy. The materials for this project included a LEGO pencil, LEGO measuring tape, LEGO paints and even LEGO “wood” interacting with real tools. The design of the of toy came from JK Brickworks and filmed with Filmstro Pro.
