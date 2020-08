Saksham Agarwal of the educational channel SKM Tutorials (previously) shared how to use cardboard, popsicle sticks, a glue gun and just a bit of measuring and cutting to create a beautiful globe that rotates a full 360°. The templates used in this project are available to download for free.

Today in this video I make a Globe which can Rotate 360degrees with the help of lots of Cardboard and Popsicle Sticks.