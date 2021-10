Renowned Luthier Teaches Musician Rob Scallon How to Build a Gorgeous Custom Classical Guitar

Rob Scallon, a remarkably talented musician with a great sense of curiosity, visited with renowned luthier Marshall Bruné to learn how to build a custom classical guitar from scratch. The pair started out by choosing the wood for the guitar and cutting it down to shape. Over the course of 100 hours (five days), Scallon and Bruné together crafted a gorgeous classical guitar made of Indian rosewood and spruce.

