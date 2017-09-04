Laughing Squid

The Geographical Challenges of Building a Continuous Drivable Road Around the Earth

The fascinating animated series RealLifeLore takes a look at all the geographical and financial challenges that would arise should someone ever attempt to build a road around the world – connecting Europe, Asia, Africa with each other and with North and South Americas.

What if we constructed a road around the world that connected most of Earth’s continents? It’d be cool to drive from Europe to North America and some other places… I guess.

In their separate but related debut, Half as Interesting maps out the longest drivable distance on Earth.


