An Award-Winning Bud Light Commercial About an Office ‘Swear Jar’ That Was Never Aired on Television

“The Swear Jar” is an award-winning Bud Light commercial from 2008 that received millions of views online but was never aired on television. Essentially, an otherwise normal office implements a swear jar that, when counted at the end of the week, would go to pay for a case of Bud Light. From that point, every employee began swearing as much as they could in order to purchase as many cases as possible.

“Swear Jar” has already received several industry accolades, among them a National Gold Award at the 2008 ADDY® Awards, a Silver Lion at the 55th Cannes International Advertising Festival and a Silver Clio at the 2008 Clio Awards.