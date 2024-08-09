Bryan Cranston and Rainn Wilson Discuss Their Never Ending Quest to Perfect the Art of Acting

While appearing Soul Boom with Rainn Wilson, guest Bryan Cranston exchanged stories and ideas with host Rainn Wilson about their never ending quest to perfect the art of acting. The pair talked about unusual sources of inspiration, learning everything they can about the character being played, practicing the right way to breathe, and finding comedic timing.

They also shared funny stories from their own experiences, past and present and their common trait of always being known for the historical television roles they both played, specifically Dwight Schrute of The Office (Wilson) and Walter White of Breaking Bad (Cranston).

The two actors also faced off in an acting challenge.

The Entire Episode: Parts 1 and 2