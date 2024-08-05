Rainn Wilson and Bryan Cranston Face Off in an Acting Challenge About a Baking Poisoned Baguette

In a theatrical episode of Soul Boom with Rainn Wilson, host Rainn Wilson and guest Bryan Cranston dramatically engaged in an act-off where they each played the same scene about a husband named Otto who bakes a poisoned baguette for himself but decides to give it to his dying wife instead.

Both stars take on the role of a baker named Otto, delivering a darkly comedic monologue with lines inspired by Cranston’s iconic character, Walter White. Watch as they each pull out a poisoned baguette from the oven and decide who gives the more compelling performance.