Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden Flies a Restored DC-3 Belonging to Mikey McBryan of ‘Ice Pilots NWT’

A very excited Mikey McBryan of the television series Ice Pilots NWT and the online series Plane Savers gleefully welcomed legendary Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson to his Edmonton, Alberta hanger. Dickinson was in town for a show and came by to fly the Plane Savers restored Douglas DC-3.

McBryan had no qualms about Dickinson flying his plane, as the singer is a skilled and licensed aviator who often pilots Ed Force One, the official plane of Iron Maiden as documented in the film Iron Maiden: Flight 666.

After landing, McBryan surprised Dickinson with an action figure depicting him in a pilot captain suit. The figure was custom made by artist Danobannano.