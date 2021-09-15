Broadway Stars Sing a Rousing Rendition of ‘New York, New York’ as Theaters Reopen for Business

The stars of such Broadway hits such as Hamilton, The Lion King, and Wicked sang a rousing rendition of the iconic Kander and Ebb composed, Frank Sinatra hit “New York, New York” to the many fans who were standing outside the Richard Rodgers Theater to welcome Broadway back. The great Lin-Manuel Miranda started things off, first by thanking those who have supported live theater, expressing how difficult the past year and a half has been, and sharing the joy felt by everyone that Broadway was finally back in business.

To celebrate our return to Broadway … Lin and the Broadway company welcome the casts of Wicked: The Musical andThe Lion King for a special performance.