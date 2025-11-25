How British Puddings Switched From Savory to Sweet

DW Food explained that pudding was originally a savory dish in the United Kingdom, from the 13th to the 18th centuries. It was after that point in history that a pudding became known as a sweet dish. While the dishes changed in taste, the names remained the same.

Puddings are everywhere in the UK. A savory sausage made out of blood is a pudding, a batter from Yorkshire is a pudding, and of course, sweet desserts are also called puddings. But why?