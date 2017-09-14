British Footballer Effortlessly Speaks In Different Accents Being Called Out to Him By His Teammates

Here is our CEO, Kai, smashing the accents on the way to Amsterdam on this weekend’s trip.

While travelling by bus to a game in Amsterdam, a highly encouraged Kai Lewis of Football Road Trips quite effortlessly spun a number of rather salty tales using different accents from around the world that were being randomly called out by his teammates. Amongst the accents Lewis performed were Irish, Northern Irish, Welsh, Scottish, Spanish, French, Italian, South African, Australian and New York City.

