British Children in 1966 Voice Their Concerns Predicting What the World Might Look Like in the Year 2000

In an eerily predictive BBC clip from December 28, 1966, British school children offered their wisdom about what the year 2000 looks like to them. Most responded with legitimate concerns that are still at hand 19 years past that date in the future. We are still talking about the threat of nuclear war, climate change, oceans rising, polar ice caps descending and automation/technology. The last chap, however, hit it spot on when he brought the subject back to concerns of the present.

I’m not looking forward to living in that year about 50 years time I mean, the world seems in such a terrible state now let alone in 50 years time.

#OnThisDay 1966: Children predicted what life would be like in the year 2000 on Tomorrow's World. pic.twitter.com/ow44Rw4frH — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) December 28, 2017

via Paleo Future