Bringing Plants To Life Using Timelapse Photography

BBC Earth shares how they are able to bring static plants to life on camera with the use of timelapse photography for the David Attenborough-narrated special The Green Planet.

Experts Chris Field and Tim Shepherd, both of whom worked on the special, are experts in filming foliage with specialized techniques that capture the slightest movement within a burgeoning plant. These slight movements, when stitched together, create incredible growth timelapses.

Been thinking “how on Earth did they film that”?. Let us take you behind the scenes to show you some of the incredible technology which helped make The Green Planet.

Here’s a trailer for The Green Planet.

Here’s an example of Field’s work.

Here’s an example of Shepherd’s work for BBC