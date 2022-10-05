A Powerful Animation Showing How Weapons Evolved While Human Animosity Remained Primitive

“A Brief Disagreement” is a powerful animated short by prolific British filmmaker Steve Cutts that shows how weapons of war have evolved over millions of years, but the animosity between humans has remained primitive.

A visual journey into mankind’s favourite pastime throughout the ages.

This point is further demonstrated by the neanderthal cavemen who operate every weapon throughout the ages, wreaking complete havoc. When absolute destruction is reached, two of the cavemen emerge from the rubble and start the whole process again. Cutts explained that this film took a bit of time to get just right.

Created in Clip Studio Paint and After Effects, I’ve worked on this sporadically for the past few years or so. Hand drawn frame by frame animation, composited in AE.