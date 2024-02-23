Jamie Dupuis, a talented musician who plays acoustic covers of popular songs, sat on a cliffside overlooking the water and performed a gorgeous, melancholic cover of the timeless Simon and Garfunkel song “Bridge Over Troubled Water” on his signature harp guitar.
A Gorgeous Melancholic Cover of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ Played on Harp Guitar
Lori Dorn
