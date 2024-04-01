Brickit, A Clever App That Uses AI to Design New Builds From Piles of Leftover LEGO Bricks

Brickit is a clever app that uses machine-learning to design new builds from piles of leftover LEGO bricks. You just scan the pile with the app and the AI will pick out the bricks needed for your choice of styles along with step-by-step instructions for the brand new build. This app was created by people who love LEGO.

We love building, and we love tech, so we made Brickit — an app that scans jumbles of bricks and helps you turn them into starships, dragonflies, pineapples wearing sunglasses, and whatever else you can imagine.

@brickit_app

Oh my… Is it a brickopter or helibricks?

@brickit_app

Just scanned the new set and found it's items in the app. No instruction on paper needed!

@brickit_app

Help! This charming monster needs a name to match his cuteness. What do you think? Drop your ideas!

via Boing Boing

