Brian May Talks About His Fascination With 3D Viewing

The great Brian May of Queen talked to Brian Malow in 2010 about his long fascination with stereoscopic (3D) viewing, an interest that started when he was very young.

My whole life i’ve been fascinated by these images. You know you get two rather boring looking flat images put them in the viewer ,or you can learn to free view as well, and the thing pops up. It’s as if it becomes a window that you can walk through into another world

May recalled that his first experience with 3D was due to a viewer that came free in a box of Weetabix cereal.

The magic of 3D got me very young. I’m sure i was only eight or nine years old when I first discovered this thing and it was through something which was given away in Weetabix packets…

May also mentioned that he was doing research for his then-upcoming illustrated 3D books which include Queen in 3D, Diableries: Stereoscopic Adventures in Hell, and Stereoscopy: The Dawn of 3-D.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips