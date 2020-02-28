Brian Baumgartner From ‘The Office’ Spills the Beans About Kevin’s Iconic Chili in Amusing Bush’s Beans Ad

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In an amusing ad for Bush’s Beans, actor Brian Baumgartner, who played the character of Kevin Malone in the beloved mockumentary sitcom The Office, made gentle fun at the disastrous but memorable scene in which Kevin spilled his famous chili all over the office floor after lovingly preparing it for days.

While Baumgartner is not Kevin, in this commercial he does have some of Kevin’s clumsy tendencies.

You may know Brian Baumgartner as the chili guy. But what goes into his best chili recipe? This National Chili Day, BUSH’S® goes behind the beans to watch The Chili Master spill the beans on HIS famous recipe.

Big news on the way but i can’t spill the beans just yet pic.twitter.com/LK87kijbKA — BUSH’S Beans (@BushsBeans) February 26, 2020

Here’s the original heartbreaking scene from Season 5, Episode 26 of the series.