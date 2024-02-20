Jesse Pinkman and Walter White of ‘Breaking Bad’ Compete for Most Scares in ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Mashup

Team Maguire cleverly mashed up Breaking Bad with Monsters, Inc. by pitting the irascible Walter White against an excitable Jesse Pinkman in a contest to see who could drum up the most scares in the night. Tuco made a terrifying appearance, as did Mike Ehrmantraut. Ultimately, the win went to Jesse by a mere 164 points. Walter was not happy about it at all.