Team Maguire cleverly mashed up Breaking Bad with Monsters, Inc. by pitting the irascible Walter White against an excitable Jesse Pinkman in a contest to see who could drum up the most scares in the night. Tuco made a terrifying appearance, as did Mike Ehrmantraut. Ultimately, the win went to Jesse by a mere 164 points. Walter was not happy about it at all.
Jesse Pinkman and Walter White of ‘Breaking Bad’ Compete for Most Scares in ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Mashup
Lori Dorn
