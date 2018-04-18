Laughing Squid

Braven Ultra-Rugged Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

For a limited time, the Laughing Squid Store is featuring a fantastic deal on the Braven BRV-1M Ultra-Rugged Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, a petite shockproof, wireless speaker that mounts onto GoPro brackets for easy portability. It also sports 12 hour 2200mAh rechargeable battery with a handy built-in USB power bank and comes in a choice of either red or gray.

The BRV-1M waterproof Bluetooth speaker combines versatility and premium audio in a compact, rugged package. Completely waterproof, the BRV-1M boasts a shockproof exterior made of durable rubber that seals all the ports. … there’s no doubt the BRV-1M is Built For The Outdoors.

The Braven BRV-1M Ultra-Rugged Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is available through the Laughing Squid Store for only $39.00 – a 61% discount on its original retail price of $100.

