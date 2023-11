Brassiere Brings Crushed Trombone Back to Life

Brassiere Josh Landress of J. Landress Brass in New York City showed how he fully repaired a crushed trombone bell by using a combination of shaping, hammering and various forms of fire. Landress looked like he was enjoying himself quite a bit.

We had a great time putting together some of the behind the scenes of what goes into a repair like this.

Here are the different steps behind this repair.

via My Modern Met