An Incredible Brass Band Cover of the Iconic Rage Against the Machine Anthem ‘Killing In the Name’

A fabulous band who call themselves “Brass Against the Machine” perform incredible brass band covers of iconic Rage Against the Machine songs including “Killing In the Name“, “Wake Up” and “Guerrilla Radio“, just to name a few. The distinctive Zack de la Rocha vocals are flawlessly performed by Sophia Urista from the 11th season of television competition show The Voice.

In this politically challenging era, it’s time to stand up against the machine. We want the music we perform to sound inspiring and resonate with people’s emotions, encouraging them to act. We combine rock and edgy hip-hop to play music that’s powerful and empowering. Brass Against is exceptional music with a political edge.