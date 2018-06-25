Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Incredible Brass Band Cover of the Iconic Rage Against the Machine Anthem ‘Killing In the Name’

by at on

A fabulous band who call themselves “Brass Against the Machine” perform incredible brass band covers of iconic Rage Against the Machine songs including “Killing In the Name“, “Wake Up” and “Guerrilla Radio“, just to name a few. The distinctive Zack de la Rocha vocals are flawlessly performed by Sophia Urista from the 11th season of television competition show The Voice.

In this politically challenging era, it’s time to stand up against the machine. We want the music we perform to sound inspiring and resonate with people’s emotions, encouraging them to act. We combine rock and edgy hip-hop to play music that’s powerful and empowering. Brass Against is exceptional music with a political edge.

via MetaFilter


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP