Divorced Dad Tries to Find Fun Outdoor Activities For His Son in an Amusing SNL Animated Short

“Brad and His Dad” is an amusing Saturday Night Live animated short created by comedians Streeter Seidell and Mikey Day and animated by Leigh McG. The story features a divorced dad who is desperate to find something for the two of them to do together outside of the house during a weekend visit. After a few unsuccessful tries outdoors, Brad’s dad gives in to what Brad likes the most.

Brad (Mikey Day) and his dad (Streeter Seidell) spend the afternoon together.