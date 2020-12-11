Strategically Designed Bracelet That Doubles as a Flask

Online retail Ali Express is selling a very strategically designed bangle bracelet that doubles as a portable flask. The sleek style allows one to carry their choice of beverage in a discreet manner. The bracelet is available in a number of colors and comes with a convenient funnel for easy filling.

Hot Bangle Flask Stainless Steel Wine Hip Flask Bracelet Shaped Whiskey Drinkware Funnel Wine Bottle Set+ 1 funnel

The bangle was featured in the New York Times’ wonderfully bizarre roundup “Gifts from Cyberspace”.