Strategically Designed Bracelet That Doubles as a Flask

Flask Bangle Bracelet Pouring

Online retail Ali Express is selling a very strategically designed bangle bracelet that doubles as a portable flask. The sleek style allows one to carry their choice of beverage in a discreet manner. The bracelet is available in a number of colors and comes with a convenient funnel for easy filling.

Hot Bangle Flask Stainless Steel Wine Hip Flask Bracelet Shaped Whiskey Drinkware Funnel Wine Bottle Set+ 1 funnel

The bangle was featured in the New York Times’ wonderfully bizarre roundup “Gifts from Cyberspace”.

Hydrate in style and in stealth.

Flask Bangle Bracelet Cap

Flask Bangle Bracelet Multi

Flask Bangle Bracelet Pink

Flask Bangle Bracelet Silver


