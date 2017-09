This is why being a Dad is awesome. This is the first time my son Buzz has ever seen a dandelion…I think he liked it.

McFly guitarist and father Tom Fletcher posted a great video in 2015 of his adorable little son, Buzz, giggles uncontrollably whenever his dad blew the seeds off of a dandelion .

