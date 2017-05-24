Pro Boxer Shows Off His Accuracy by Punching a Tennis Ball Tied to His Hat With an Elastic Cord

Behind The Gloves captured footage of Ukrainian professional boxer Vasyl Lomachenko showing off his insane accuracy by repeatedly punching a tennis ball that was tied to his hat with an elastic cord.
via Digg
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Justin Page at on
Behind The Gloves captured footage of Ukrainian professional boxer Vasyl Lomachenko showing off his insane accuracy by repeatedly punching a tennis ball that was tied to his hat with an elastic cord.
via Digg
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.