Pro Boxer Shows Off His Accuracy by Punching a Tennis Ball Tied to His Hat With an Elastic Cord

Boxer Shows Off Accuracy by Punching a Tennis Balls That Is Tied to His Hat With Elastic Cord

Behind The Gloves captured footage of Ukrainian professional boxer Vasyl Lomachenko showing off his insane accuracy by repeatedly punching a tennis ball that was tied to his hat with an elastic cord.

via Digg

