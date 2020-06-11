The Members of The Boston Typewriter Orchestra Perform Original Symphony From Home via Video Chat

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In 2017 Great Big Story visited with The Boston Typewriter Orchestra, a group of talented alternative musicians who compose and perform original typewriter symphonies. When Great Big Story visited them again in 2020, the musicians were unable to do live performances because of the need for social distancing, so they decided to collectively perform an original piece from their “separate spaces” through video chat.