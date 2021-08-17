A Nimble Pair of Boston Dynamics Atlas Humanoid Robots Showcase Their Incredible Parkour Skills

A nimble pair of Boston Dynamics Atlas humanoid robots (previously) showed off their incredible skills of running, jumping, spinning, doing backflips, walking over uneven surfaces, and balancing on narrow surfaces on a rather intricate indoor parkour circuit. This is a follow-up to their 2018 parkour video.

Parkour is the perfect sandbox for the Atlas team at Boston Dynamics to experiment with new behaviors. In this video our humanoid robots demonstrate their whole-body athletics, maintaining its balance through a variety of rapidly changing, high-energy activities.