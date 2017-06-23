An Agile Border Collie Performs an Incredible Dance Routine In Perfect Synch With His Beloved Human

An extremely agile border collie named Hero and performed an absolutely incredible dance routine in perfect synch with his beloved human/trainer Sara Carson. Hero is a member of the of The Super Collies, a trio of performing border collies who live in Ontario, Canada.

Known for her appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, Carson and Hero have captivated audiences all over the world. They have also been seen together on The Marilyn Dennis Show, CTV news, Rogers Daytime Toronto, and multiple live shows such as The Canadian Pet Expo, Purina National Dog Show, and the All About Pets Show. Carson skillfully trained Hero to take part in several commercials for Petco, the Family Channel, and the Pet Network, among others.