Cellist Accompanies Himself on a Beautifully Solemn Three-Part Cover of the ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Theme

Musician Nicholas Yee accompanied himself on a beautifully solemn three-part cello performance of the theme music from The Book of Boba Fett. Yee stated that he was excited to play this as he’s a fan of the series, of The Mandalorian and all of Star Wars.

As a big fan of both the original and prequel trilogies, I was so excited to see Boba Fett and Temuera Morrison back in Star Wars in the Mandalorian, and then thrilled that he would be getting his own show too. Love the strength, rhythms, and interwoven melodies in this new theme as well.

Yee had previously accompanied himself on a two-part cello cover of The Mandalorian theme.

