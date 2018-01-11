Paper Airplane Artist Spends Decade a Building a Highly-Detailed Model of a Boeing 777 Airliner

Paper airplane artist Luca Iaconi-Stewart sat down with Wired to explain how he spent the past decade, on and off, carefully creating a highly-detailed paper model of a Boeing 777 airliner using manila folders, X-ACTO blades, glue, and straight edges.
What began as a school project years ago has morphed into an oft torn apart and then rebuilt model. It’s garnered a healthy Youtube following of fellow aviation and modeling buffs who cheer at Iaconi-Stewart’s fastidious attention to detail and fidelity in such a limited material. (read more)